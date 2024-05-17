Advertisement
Sport

Bennett Misses Out On Hat-trick of Stage Wins

May 17, 2024 17:36 By radiokerrysport
Bennett Misses Out On Hat-trick of Stage Wins
Sam Bennett was narrowly denied a hat-trick of stage wins on the Four Days in Dunkirk this afternoon.

He was pipped to the line in Pont-a-Marcq by Belgian sprinter Werre Vangheluwe.

With two stages remaining, Bennett retains the overall leader’s pink jersey.

====

Jonathan Milan won his third stage of the Giro D’Italia, coming out on top in a sprint into Cento.

Irish rider Ryan Mullen had one of his best finishes, coming in 22nd.

Tadej Pogacar remains the man to catch on general classification.

