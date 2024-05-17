Bennett Misses Out On Hat-trick of Stage Wins

Sam Bennett was narrowly denied a hat-trick of stage wins on the Four Days in Dunkirk this afternoon.

He was pipped to the line in Pont-a-Marcq by Belgian sprinter Werre Vangheluwe.

With two stages remaining, Bennett retains the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Jonathan Milan won his third stage of the Giro D’Italia, coming out on top in a sprint into Cento.

Irish rider Ryan Mullen had one of his best finishes, coming in 22nd.

Tadej Pogacar remains the man to catch on general classification.