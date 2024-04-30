Advertisement
Council grants permission for major housing development in Listowel

Apr 30, 2024 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for a major housing development in Listowel.

Matthew O’Connell applied for permission to build 102 residential units on Greenville Road in the town.

The units are a mix of townhouses and apartments on the 3.3-hectare site, some of which was partially developed and left unfinished.

The site is currently being used by Wills Brother Construction as the construction site depot for the Listowel bypass.

The Large-Scale Residential Development has been given 10-year planning permission, and is to consist of a variety of type and size of townhouses and apartments.

These will provide accommodation for up to 420 people across one-bed, two-bed, three-bed, and four-bed units, which are to be built in three phases.

The planning application also plans to create up to 223 car spaces for the 102 dwellings.

A statement accompanying the planning application said this represents a creative reimagining of an unfinished brownfield estate in a residential area within Listowel town boundaries.

The applicant says this creates a completely new, modern urban estate for Listowel, with a mix of semi-detached housing, as well as more medium-density units providing affordable housing.

It includes 54% of the site as open space and private amenity.

A portion of the development is to be taken in charge by Kerry County Council, with this to be agreed between the council and the applicant.

Permission was granted subject to 25 conditions.

 

 

