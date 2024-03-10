Planning has been granted for the completion of an unfinished housing estate in Listowel.

Listowel Developments Ltd was granted permission to retain works already done, and finish the estate at Dromin Upper.

Listowel Developments Ltd applied for retention permission for the gas storage tank already on site at Dromin Upper in the town.

The company also applied to construct 13 residential units to finish the estate, all with two bedrooms.

The site of the proposed 13 units is currently in use as a construction storage compounds, and a newly-constructed residential development is to the north of the site.

Two units of the estate were already built under a previous planning permission.

Kerry County Council granted retention permission subject to three conditions, including that the beneficiaries of the gas tank and connections shall be responsible for the maintenance and servicing of the gas tank.

The council also granted permission for the construction of the other 13 units, subject to 18 conditions.

These include that the houses be first occupied by individual purchasers rather than a corporate entity, and that they cannot be used for overnight guest accommodation.