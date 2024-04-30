Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

Apr 30, 2024 08:45 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
U13 Girl’s Div 1

Camp Juniors 6-0 Mastergeeha (Camp Crowned Champions)

U15 Mary Lyne Cup

Killarney Celtic 1-2 Park AET

U16 LOL Cup 1ST Round

Iveragh 0-4 Listowel Celtic

Holly Boyle with a hat trick while Daisy O’Donnell also netted for the visitors.

U13 Boy’s Div 2 South

MEK 4-3 Milltown

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7-45 Killorglin A v Classic FC
Venue Dragons Den

The Greyhound Bar Cup
Quarter Final
8pm Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic
Venue Celtic Park

