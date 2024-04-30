Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

U13 Girl’s Div 1
Camp Juniors 6-0 Mastergeeha (Camp Crowned Champions)
U15 Mary Lyne Cup
Advertisement
Killarney Celtic 1-2 Park AET
U16 LOL Cup 1ST Round
Iveragh 0-4 Listowel Celtic
Advertisement
Holly Boyle with a hat trick while Daisy O’Donnell also netted for the visitors.
U13 Boy’s Div 2 South
MEK 4-3 Milltown
Advertisement
===
Charleville Cheese Premier A
7-45 Killorglin A v Classic FC
Venue Dragons Den
Advertisement
The Greyhound Bar Cup
Quarter Final
8pm Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic
Venue Celtic Park