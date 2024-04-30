Councillor says "very little" required to make ash plots available in Kerry

Very little is required to make ash plots available in Kerry graveyards.

That's according to Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

He told the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council that while cost prevents columbarium walls being built in every graveyard, ash plots should an option in all

cemeteries.

Acting Director of Planning, Paul Neary informed Cllr Healy-Rae the upcoming Burial Ground Development Plan will detail future ash plots and columbarium walls.