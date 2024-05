A 19-year woman has been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries following a single vehicle collision near Portmagee.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision near Portmagee at approximately 8:45am.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry for assessment.

The R565 Cahersiveen to Portmagee road by Finian's Bay remains closed.

Local diversions are in place.