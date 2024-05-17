Shay Given On Arsenal's Chance Of A Premier League Title

Former Ireland Goalkeeper Shay Given has been speaking this week at the launch of Just Eat's "Any Give Wednesday" film, a skit ahead of the Europa League Final in Dublin.

He spoke to Radio Kerry's Andrew Morrissey.

Just Eat, proud partner of the UEFA Europa League, and have teamed up with former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given to launch their new Deliver At Home campaign, ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final. Just Eat have produced a piece of video content titled Deliver At Home: Any ‘Given’ Wednesday which features Shay as you have never seen him before and is now live across all of Just Eat’s social channels. For further information on Just Eat’s sponsorship of the UEFA Europa League, visit: justeattakeaway.com/newsroom