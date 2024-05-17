Advertisement
Killorglin gardaí confirm they're investigating reports of suspicious approach made to child

May 17, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí have confirmed they’re investigating reports of a suspicious approach made to a child in mid-Kerry.

It’s alleged that a motorist approached a child cycling from Cromane National School on Wednesday.

The person who spoke to the child is described as driving a black or dark Renault estate vehicle.

Killorglin gardaí are trying to establish what exactly happened.

They’ve sent out text alerts to parents to inform them of the alleged approach.

If you have information, you may contact Killorglin Garda Station at 066 9790500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

