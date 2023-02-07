Healy-Raes considering all options for next general election

The Healy-Raes are considering all options ahead of the next general election, including running a third family member on the ticket.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has represented Kerry in the Dáil since 2011 after taking over from his father Jackie, and his brother Danny was elected alongside him in 2016 and 2020.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae’s son Johnny and daughter Maura are both elected members of Kerry County Council, as is Michael’s son Jackie.

Speculation has been growing that the Healy-Raes may run a third candidate in the general election, after Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin announced he will not seek election on the next ballot.

Danny Healy-Rae says the family has had no discussions about this, but they’re considering all options.

Fine Gael councillor in the Listowel Municipal District, Aoife Thornton, has told Radio Kerry she is also currently considering her position.

Cllr Thornton said Brendan Griffin’s announcement came as a surprise and she is currently in discussion with her family and supporters.