The Irish Freedom Party candidate running in the Ireland South constituency says Ireland needs to opt-out of all European immigration policy.

Michael Leahy, who is originally from Kerry, says Ireland's decision to opt into the emergency International Protection regime following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine goes against the wishes of the Irish people, as expressed via the Lisbon Treaty.

Mr Leahy says that the elections on the 7th June would be the ideal opportunity to punish the Irish government if they have overruled the public's decision.