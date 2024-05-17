Advertisement
News

Irish Freedom Party candidate says Ireland needs to opt-out of all European immigration policy

May 17, 2024 13:45 By radiokerrynews
Irish Freedom Party candidate says Ireland needs to opt-out of all European immigration policy
Share this article

The Irish Freedom Party candidate running in the Ireland South constituency says Ireland needs to opt-out of all European immigration policy.

Michael Leahy, who is originally from Kerry, says Ireland's decision to opt into the emergency International Protection regime following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine goes against the wishes of the Irish people, as expressed via the Lisbon Treaty.

Mr Leahy says that the elections on the 7th June would be the ideal opportunity to punish the Irish government if they have overruled the public's decision.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry businesses join Tourism Ireland in Germany
Advertisement
Business women to be recognised at Network Ireland Kerry Branch awards
Aontú candidate in Listowel LEA calls for urgent repairs at Kilfeighney Cemetery
Advertisement

Recommended

Shay Given On Arsenal's Chance Of A Premier League Title
19-year woman rushed to CUH following serious single vehicle collision near Portmagee
Killorglin gardaí confirm they're investigating reports of suspicious approach made to child
Aontú candidate in Listowel LEA calls for urgent repairs at Kilfeighney Cemetery
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus