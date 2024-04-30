Kerry voters have until May 20th to register to vote in upcoming elections

People in Kerry have until May 20th to register to vote in the upcoming elections.

The local and European elections will be held on June 7th.

On that day, people will go to the polls to vote for who they wish to represent them on Kerry County Council and their representatives for Ireland South in the European Parliament.

Kerry County Council has published information on its website relating to key dates, the Register of Electors and the nomination process for candidates.

There are six local electoral areas in Kerry – Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Castleisland, Kenmare and Corca Dhuibhne; candidates have until May 18th to put themselves forward to contest the local elections.

There are 33 seats on Kerry County Council available – Tralee and Killarney have 7 seats each, Listowel and Kenmare have 6 seats each, there are four seats to be filled in Castleisland and three seats to be filled in Corca Dhuibhne.

The Local Electoral Areas of Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne form the Municipal District of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne which contains 7 seats.

Kerry County Council is reminding eligible electors, who are not registered to vote, that they must do so before May 20th, while people who wish to be included on the postal voters list or the special voters list must register by May 11th.

Anyone with an queries about the Register of Electors can contact the council’s freephone number on 1800 245 380 during office hours.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers to the council between May 11th and 18th.

Kerry County Council is reminding candidates that election posters can’t be erected before May 8th and must be removed within seven days of polling.