Kerry pub survey finds 84% of pubs received commercial rates increase

May 21, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A survey of 130 Kerry pubs found that 84% of them saw their commercial rates bill increase following the recent revaluation process.

The Kerry Vintners conducted the survey, which also found that the average rates bill increase across those pubs was 129%.

It comes as the issue was raised again at yesterday’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

The Kerry Vintners survey claims 109 of the 130 pubs that took part experienced increases to their rates bill, with 21 remaining static or reducing.

The survey claims the average increase across the county was 129%, while 36 pubs saw their bills increase by 100% or more.

Some of the increases noted by respondents included one in a West Kerry town that increased from €7,500 to €18,500, and one in a rural West Kerry village which went up from €1,450 to €,8500.

It comes as the issue of rates was raised again at yesterday’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald called on the council to request for Tailte Éireann to put in place a process that businesses can avail of to reduce their rates to a more sustainable amount.

Fellow Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea said Tailte Éireann had told them blatant lies in terms of the revaluation process.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae asked for a breakdown of the average increase and average decrease experienced by businesses with their rates bills this year.

The council’s reply stated that 56% of businesses received a decrease in their rates bill, with 44% receiving an increase.

The council said almost three quarters of Kerry County Council ratepayers are in the €0-5,000 rates band, and in this band, the average reduction was 23.5%.

In the €0-10,000 band, the average decrease was 26%.

Cllr Healy-Rae said his question had only been partially answered, and he wanted to know the average increase.

The council’s head of finance, Angela McAllen, said many of those who received an increase to their rates are appealing the increases and some are in the revision process.

She said this means they’re dealing with a moving situation, and an average increase figure wouldn’t be correct at this point.

