56% of businesses in Kerry experience reduction in rates

56 percent of businesses in Kerry experienced a reduction in rates following the recent re-valuation process.

That's according to Kerry County Council's Head of Finance, Angela McAllen.

She was responding to motions brought by several members .

Tailte Éireann, formerly The Valuation Office, reassessed all commercial and industrial properties in Kerry and six other local authority areas.

The new rates took effect on the 1st of January.

At the monthly meeting of the council, Killarney Municipal District Councillor Maura Healy-Rae described it is "more than ironic" that the government introduced an Increased Cost of Business Grant, while also increasing the rates of 44 percent of Kerry businesses.

She called for a rates waiver, warning that "if something isn't done quite rapidly", more small businesses will close.

Killarney's Councillor John O'Donoghue argued for a stepped introduction to the changes instead of imposing them "in one go", to allow businesses adapt.

Cllr Michael Cahill of Kenmare MD called on the Minister for Finance to cancel the higher rates because the Increased Cost of Business Grant is being "wiped out straight away".

The council's Head of Finance, Angela McAllen told members the rates of 56 percent of Kerry businesses have fallen.

She said 80 per cent of reductions went to small rate payers in the nought-to-5,000 bracket, and 91 percent to the nought-10,000 bracket.

Ms McAllen appealed to businesses struggling to pay, to engage with the council's revenue department.