Motorists warned to expect delays and road closures in Killarney for Rally of the Lakes

Motorists are being advised to expect significant delays and road closures in Killarney and surrounding areas this weekend, with the Rally of the Lakes being held on Saturday and Sunday.

The opening ceremony takes place in the town this evening at 6pm on Main Street.

The rally begins tomorrow morning, and continues throughout Sunday, taking in stages in Cork as well as Kerry.

Advertisement

Many roads will be closed around the Moll's Gap, Healy's Cross and other areas while the various stages are underway.

Inspector Gary Carroll from the Garda Roads Policing Unit, says there will be extra checkpoints and an increased Garda presence throughout the weekend:

Advertisement

Road closures for weekend of Rally of the Lakes:

Advertisement

Saturday: Moll's Gap, from 7.10am to 10.50am; Healy's Pass from 8.20am to 2.45pm; Cod's Head from 9.40am to 1.05pm; Ardgroom from 10.20am to 1.45pm and Kilmaclalogue from 2.45pm to 6pm.

Sunday: Gortnagane from 9am to 4.20pm; Meentogues from 10am to 5pm and Ballintourig from 7.35am to 5.40pm.