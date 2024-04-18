Kerry supporters advised of reduced parking in Killarney ahead of Saturday’s double header

There'll be reduced parking for match goers at Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday, ahead of Kerry’s Munster championship doubleheader.

The usual fields made available for supporters’ vehicles in Killarney aren't available, due to recent wet weather, making them inaccessible.

The County Board has confirmed that parking will only be available in public car parks; including New Street, Glebe, Fair Hill, Rock Road and High Street.

Inspector Gary O’Carroll of the Kerry Roads Division says there will be delays and gives this advice.