Advertisement
News

Kerry supporters advised of reduced parking in Killarney ahead of Saturday’s double header

Apr 18, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Kerry supporters advised of reduced parking in Killarney ahead of Saturday’s double header
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

There'll be reduced parking for match goers at Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday, ahead of Kerry’s Munster championship doubleheader.

The usual fields made available for supporters’ vehicles in Killarney aren't available, due to recent wet weather, making them inaccessible.

The County Board has confirmed that parking will only be available in public car parks; including New Street, Glebe, Fair Hill, Rock Road and High Street.

Advertisement

Inspector Gary O’Carroll of the Kerry Roads Division says there will be delays and gives this advice.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Family pet has leg amputated after pellet gun attack
Advertisement
Man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death of Paudie Palmer
Kerry businesses says it’s difficult to source accommodation for their seasonal staff
Advertisement

Recommended

Liverpool And West Ham Look To Overturn Deficit To Keep European Dream Alive
Family pet has leg amputated after pellet gun attack
Man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death of Paudie Palmer
Council respond to criticism of Killarney roadworks closures saying it will improve facilities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus