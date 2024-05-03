Advertisement
Kerry U20 semi-final fixed for Saturday week

May 3, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's EirGrid All Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final has been fixed for Saturday week.

The Kingdom are to take on Meath in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Throw-in will be 3 o'clock.

