Kerry U20 semi-final fixed for Saturday week

Kerry's EirGrid All Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final has been fixed for Saturday week.
The Kingdom are to take on Meath in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.
Throw-in will be 3 o'clock.
