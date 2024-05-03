Kerry’s opposition TDs have again pleaded with the government to allow exemptions in gambling legislation for charities.

The government’s Gambling Regulation Bill 2022 was debated again this week, as it moved through the fifth stage before it goes to the Seanad.

During a debate about a government amendment to the bill, three Kerry TDs raised the potential impact on Radio Kerry’s Radio Bingo.

Advertisement

Radio Bingo has raised over €330,000 for four local charities to date, and concerns were raised this ability to fundraise may be affected by the bill.

Minister of State Department of Justice with responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice, James Browne, spoke on advertising restrictions as part of the bill.

He said the reason there is a limit of a €10,000 prize for charities that are exempt from advertising regulations, is that there’s a concern bad actors will be attracted into the charity sector to take advantage of a monopoly they will then have on advertising.

Advertisement

Minister Browne added there needs to be exemptions, and he intends to bring forward amendments when the Bill goes through the Seanad to exempt charities from the advertising restrictions.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said charities, for whom €330,000 has been raised by Radio Kerry’s Radio Bingo, are concerned because sometimes the bingo prize exceeds €10,000, so it would be affected by advertising restrictions.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said the €10,000 limit is insufficient and unworkable, and the best approach is to exempt charity fundraising games entirely, including Radio Kerry’s bingo.

Advertisement

Fellow Independent Danny Healy-Rae said he will not accept the notion of voting in favour of a bill in the Dáil and depending on the Seanad to reverse or amend it.

The Gambling Regulations Bill 2022 was voted through Dáil Éireann, and will now go through second stage in the Seanad.