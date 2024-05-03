Aontú candidate in the Kenmare LEA launches website

An Aontú candidate in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area has launched her website, which she says is "aimed at fostering community engagement and transparency".

Catherina O'Sullivan from Killorglin says the website will serves as a hub where people can access information about her policies, local initiatives, and vision for the community.

Ms O'Sullivan says aontucatherina.ie will allow her to connect with constituents, keeping them informed about her actions and decisions if elected to Kerry County Council.