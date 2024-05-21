TG4 to screen debate featuring candidates contesting election in Corca Dhuibhne LEA

A special hour-long debate focusing on the candidates contesting in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area will be shown on TG4 this evening.

There are seven candidates contesting for the three seats in the area.

The debate will be screened live from the Blasket Centre in Dún Chaoin from 7.30pm on TG4 on the Seacht Lá programme.

People can attend and they are asked to be seated by no later than 6.45pm.

Those contesting the election in the LEA are sitting councillors Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald (Fine Gael), Breandan Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) and Michael D O'Shea (Fianna Fáil), along with Sinn Féin candidate Robert Brosnan, Peadar Ó Fionnáin of the Green Party, Labour Party candidate Mike Kennedy and Fine Gael candidate Tommy Griffin.