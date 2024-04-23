Aontú announces new Kerry election candidate

Aontú has announced a new candidate for this year’s local elections in Kerry.

Catherina O’Sullivan, a resident of Killorglin, will run for the party in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

She lists housing, health, antisocial behaviour, and the closure of small businesses among her campaign issues.

Ms O'Sullivan is a clinical nurse manager in mental health, and a mother of six.

She says she's deeply concerned about the cost-of-living crisis affecting her community and supports Aontú's commitment to cut VAT, excise, and carbon tax on fuel and energy during this crisis.