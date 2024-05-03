Advertisement
News

Ireland South candidate welcomes Council of Minister's decision not to vote on Nature Restoration Act

May 3, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South candidate welcomes Council of Minister's decision not to vote on Nature Restoration Act
Share this article

A candidate in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, has welcomed the Council of Minister's decision not to vote on the contested Nature Restoration Act.

Patrick Murphy from Aontú says the act seems to have failed to get the approval of the majority required in the European Council.

The European Parliament has already agreed to the regulations, but the Council of Ministers postponed their vote when it became clear some countries would no longer support it.

Advertisement

Aontú's Patrick Murphy says he is "heartened by this and that this law should never be passed until strict land property rights are in place".

The Nature Restoration Law aims to significantly improve biodiversity and ecosystems by setting legally binding targets for projects such as re-wetting.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it will continue to work “to achieve formal adoption of the regulation in the coming months.”

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Aontú candidate in the Kenmare LEA launches website
Advertisement
Independent candidate announces run in upcoming Listowel LEA elections
Kerry TDs plead with government to make charities exempt in gambling bill
Advertisement

Recommended

Aontú candidate in the Kenmare LEA launches website
Motorists warned to expect delays and road closures in Killarney for Rally of the Lakes
Kerry U20 semi-final fixed for Saturday week
Kerry TDs plead with government to make charities exempt in gambling bill
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus