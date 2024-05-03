A candidate in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, has welcomed the Council of Minister's decision not to vote on the contested Nature Restoration Act.

Patrick Murphy from Aontú says the act seems to have failed to get the approval of the majority required in the European Council.

The European Parliament has already agreed to the regulations, but the Council of Ministers postponed their vote when it became clear some countries would no longer support it.

Aontú's Patrick Murphy says he is "heartened by this and that this law should never be passed until strict land property rights are in place".

The Nature Restoration Law aims to significantly improve biodiversity and ecosystems by setting legally binding targets for projects such as re-wetting.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it will continue to work “to achieve formal adoption of the regulation in the coming months.”