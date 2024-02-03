Advertisement
News

Aontú MEP candidate says numbers of trained medical staff emigrating shows failures of government

Feb 3, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Aontú MEP candidate says numbers of trained medical staff emigrating shows failures of government
Share this article

An Aontú MEP candidate says the Irish government is asleep at the wheel regarding the health service.

Patrick Murphy, who is representing the party in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, claims newly qualified medical staff see their future outside of Ireland.

Ireland South Aontú candidate, Patrick Murphy, was reacting to information provided by the Health Minister recently, in response to a parliamentary question from Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín.

Advertisement

The figures show that in 2021, a third of doctors who completed specialist training in 2016 no longer practiced in Ireland or within the HSE.

Mr Murphy claims the HSE is bleeding, adding a survey in the Irish Journal of Medical Science shows 88% of junior doctors would migrate following their intern year.

He says the number of trained medical staff emigrating demonstrates the failures of the Irish Government.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister for Housing commends Kerry County Council
Advertisement
Kerry TD welcome approval of new special needs base for Kerry school
67 young people from Kerry and get free EU travel passes
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD welcome approval of new special needs base for Kerry school
Minister for Housing commends Kerry County Council
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Saturday local badminton fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus