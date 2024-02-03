Aontú MEP candidate says numbers of trained medical staff emigrating shows failures of government

An Aontú MEP candidate says the Irish government is asleep at the wheel regarding the health service.

Patrick Murphy, who is representing the party in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, claims newly qualified medical staff see their future outside of Ireland.

Ireland South Aontú candidate, Patrick Murphy, was reacting to information provided by the Health Minister recently, in response to a parliamentary question from Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín.

Advertisement

The figures show that in 2021, a third of doctors who completed specialist training in 2016 no longer practiced in Ireland or within the HSE.

Mr Murphy claims the HSE is bleeding, adding a survey in the Irish Journal of Medical Science shows 88% of junior doctors would migrate following their intern year.

He says the number of trained medical staff emigrating demonstrates the failures of the Irish Government.