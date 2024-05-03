Independent candidate announces run in upcoming Listowel LEA elections

A second independent candidate has announced he will run in the upcoming local elections for Listowel LEA.

John O'Sullivan wants Listowel and the wider North Kerry area to be included in the Kerry Hub and Knowledge Zone so its development can be "prioritised".

Mr O'Sullivan is also calling for land within North Kerry not to be zoned for battery storage, solar farm or wind farm purposes.

Among his other main issues are the expansion of public sewage treatment plant capacity to speed up the construction of homes, improved public water treatment plants, better facilities and services for older people and improve public transport.

Mr O'Sullivan previously ran in the last local election in 2019.