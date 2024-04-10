LNG publishes intention to seek planning permission for North Kery power plant

Shannon LNG Limited has published its intention to seek planning permission for a power plant in North Kerry.

The company is applying to An Bord Pleanála for a 10-year planning permission for the proposed development on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

Shannon LNG Limited has publicly advertised its intention to seek planning permission for the proposed development, in accordance with section 37E of the Planning and Development Act 2000.

Advertisement

The company says this proposed development would be located within the townlands of Kilcolgan Lower and Ralappane, between Tarbert and Ballylongford on the Shannon Estuary.

The development would consist of a proposed 600 MegaWatt (MW) power plant which would comprise three turbine halls and ancillary structures, as well as a 120 MW battery storage system at the company’s 600-acre site in North Kerry.

The power plant and battery storage system were granted SID (Strategic Infrastructure Development) status by An Bórd Pleanála in November 2023.

Advertisement

In March last year, Shannon LNG was awarded a State contract to deliver 353 MW of electricity generation capacity at its proposed Power Plant.

The power plant was part of a wider planning application for an LNG Terminal on the Shannon estuary which was refused by ABP in September.

The company says an environmental impact assessment report and natura impact statement have been prepared and accompany the application for permission.

Advertisement

These can be viewed for a period of seven weeks, beginning on April 29th.

Submissions observations can be made to An Bord Pleanála and must be received before 5.30pm on June 17th.

Submissions can be sent to:

Advertisement

An Bord Pleanála,

64 Marlborough Street,

Dublin 1,

Advertisement

D01 V902