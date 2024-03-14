Advertisement
News

Kerry Mayor says planning application for development on Shannon estuary could be transformative for county

Mar 14, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mayor says planning application for development on Shannon estuary could be transformative for county
Jim Finucane Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Radio Kerry understands that Shannon LNG is to lodge a new Strategic Infrastructure Development (SID) planning application with An Bord Pleanála.

The application, which is to be applied for by New Fortress Energy in early April, is for the development of a power plant and battery storage system on the on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

The application is for the development of a 600 MegaWatt (MW) power plant and 100 MW battery storage system at the company’s 600-acre site in North Kerry.

Advertisement

The power plant and battery storage system were granted SID status by An Bórd Pleana in November 2023.

In March last year, Shannon LNG was awarded a State contract to deliver 353 MW of electricity generation capacity at its proposed Power Plant.

The power plant was part of a wider planning application for an LNG Terminal on the Shannon estuary; which was refused by ABP in September.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jim Finucane, says the development is a huge opportunity for the county.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm
Advertisement
Aldi store in Kenmare reopens today
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
Advertisement

Recommended

Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm
Aldi store in Kenmare reopens today
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
Gardaí investigating stabbing of young woman in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus