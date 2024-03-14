Kerry Mayor says planning application for development on Shannon estuary could be transformative for county

Radio Kerry understands that Shannon LNG is to lodge a new Strategic Infrastructure Development (SID) planning application with An Bord Pleanála.

The application, which is to be applied for by New Fortress Energy in early April, is for the development of a power plant and battery storage system on the on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

The application is for the development of a 600 MegaWatt (MW) power plant and 100 MW battery storage system at the company’s 600-acre site in North Kerry.

The power plant and battery storage system were granted SID status by An Bórd Pleana in November 2023.

In March last year, Shannon LNG was awarded a State contract to deliver 353 MW of electricity generation capacity at its proposed Power Plant.

The power plant was part of a wider planning application for an LNG Terminal on the Shannon estuary; which was refused by ABP in September.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jim Finucane, says the development is a huge opportunity for the county.