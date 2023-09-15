Planning permission for LNG terminal in North Kerry refused

Planning permission for a liquified natural gas terminal in North Kerry has been refused.

In August 2021, Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, applied to An Bórd Pleanála for permission to build a power plant on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

The planning application proposed to develop a liquefied natural gas terminal, including a floating storage and regasification unit and onshore receiving facilities on the 52-hectare site.

Advertisement

Planning was first granted 16 years ago for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, but this permission expired.

An Bórd Pleanála postponed making a decision on this project on two separate occasions.

However, this morning it issued its ruling, which was to refuse planning permission.

Advertisement

It cites Government policy, stating it would not be appropriate to permit or proceed with any development of any LNG terminals in Ireland, pending the completion of the review of the security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems.