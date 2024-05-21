Advertisement
UHK cannot comment on claims over fifty nursing positions vacant

May 21, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrynews
UHK cannot comment on claims over fifty nursing positions vacant
University Hospital Kerry says it cannot comment on claims by the INMO that over fifty nursing positions are vacant in the hospital.

The nurses’ union says the HSE recruitment freeze is putting staff and patient safety at risk.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are over fifty nursing vacancies in UHK, with over eight per cent of the nursing posts unfilled because of maternity leave.

The union claims there are long-standing agreements in place that maternity leave cover will be provided, but this is not the case in UHK.

The INMO says the ongoing HSE recruitment freeze is eroding the safe staffing framework that is meant to be in place in the hospital.

It says without intervention by the HSE and government, vacancies will continue to increase, leading to increased risk to patients and staff.

The union says over 1,282 patients have been placed on trolleys in the hospital’s ED and on wards so far this year.

University Hospital Kerry says it is not in a position to confirm details or provide a reply on this specific matter at this time.

