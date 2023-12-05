Claims that recruitment freeze is having serious impact on UHK

A Kerry County Councillor, who is a member of the Forsa trade union, says the HSE recruitment freeze is having a serious impact on University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris works as a clerical officer in UHK and says in her department alone they have 15 fewer staff than they should have.

She says it has come to the point where union members have to picket to highlight the impact the recruitment freeze is having.

Members of the trade union are staging a protest outside UHK tomorrow from 12.45pm to 1.45pm.

Deirdre Ferris believes it’ll be an ongoing picket: