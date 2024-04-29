Over €175,000 announced for the eight least funded family resource centres in Kerry.

The Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, announced €1.5 million euro in additional funding for Family Resource Centres nationwide.

Core funding from the Department of Children and Youth represents a portion of the total funding available to Family Resource Sources .

FRCs also get funding from other government departments and agencies.

The money announced today is to provide resources to the lowest-funded Family Resource Centres in the county before the end of this year, to allow them increase their staffing number, and help expand services.

From next year onwards, no FRC should receive less than 160,000 euro in core funding.

The eight FRCs in Kerry to receive Money are in Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Abbeydorney/Kilfynn, Duagh, Killorglin, Castlemaine, Kerryhead/Ballyheigue and Ballyduff

Kenmare Family Resource Centre: €3,174

South West Kerry FRC: €11,401

Abbeydorney/Kilfynn: €19,928

Duagh Family Resource Centre: €20,423

Killorglin Family Resource Centre: €25,529

Castlemaine FRC Ltd T /A Maine Valley Family Centre: €25,750

Kerryhead/Ballyheigue FRC: €27,357

Buds Ballyduff Family & Community Support Forum Ltd: €42,064