Killorglin Family Resource Centre applies for planning for new offices

Apr 18, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin Family Resource Centre applies for planning for new offices
Planning permission is sought for new offices for the Killorglin Family Resource Centre.

The resource centre, which is a registered charity, is applying for a change of use of the former Presbytery on Market Road, for office accommodation.

The planning application also seeks permission to change the internal layout of the former presbytery to offices and a training room.

The resource centre, which is the owner of the building, also wants to alter the external layout of the property to create parking spaces.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 22nd May.

