Kenmare business sees annual rates bill increase from €15,000 to €63,000

Apr 30, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare business sees annual rates bill increase from €15,000 to €63,000
Multinationals should pay rates if we are to ensure small towns, such as Kenmare, survive.

That's the opinion of economist David McWilliams who has written about the South Kerry town in The Irish Times.

A Kenmare business group says one member alone has seen their annual rates bill increase from €15,000 to €63,000.

David McWilliams says there’s a huge financial burden on small businesses in towns, such as Kenmare, which must pay rates to help fund local government services.

According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, commercial rates account for over a quarter of local authorities’ income – businesses paid €1.5 billion in rates in 2022.

David McWilliams argues that in order to protect the commercial and societal well-being of small towns and villages, multinationals should pay rates, for example, through a so-called solidarity levy.

The body Tailte Éireann is in charge of rates valuation.

John Daly of the group, Kenmare Business Against Rates, acknowledges there is an appeals process but says businesses are facing a huge increase in rates.

