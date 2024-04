Kildare have been drawn in Group 1 of the Tailteann Cup, along with Leitrim, Longford and Waterford.

In Group 2, it’s Sligo, Antrim, Wexford and Tipperary.

Fermanagh, Laois, Wicklow and Carlow are in Group 3.

Advertisement

And Group D will be between Down, Offaly, Limerick and London.