The Minister for Education is calling for more protection of children online.

Kerry TD, Norma Foley has written to the Online Safety Commission asking for tougher checks, particularly around the area of age verification on social media apps.

She says social media platforms could face fines of up to €20 million if these checks are not implemented robustly.

Minister Foley is also asking for parents and schools not to purchase phones for primary school children.

She says these social media platforms have an extraordinary responsibility.