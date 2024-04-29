Advertisement
News

Minister for Education calls for more protection of children online

Apr 29, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Education calls for more protection of children online
Share this article

The Minister for Education is calling for more protection of children online.

Kerry TD, Norma Foley has written to the Online Safety Commission asking for tougher checks, particularly around the area of age verification on social media apps.

She says social media platforms could face fines of up to €20 million if these checks are not implemented robustly.

Advertisement

Minister Foley is also asking for parents and schools not to purchase phones for primary school children.

She says these social media platforms have an extraordinary responsibility.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost €1m for Kenmare, Listowel and Dingle
Advertisement
Sustainable Tourism event to take place in Killarney
Dermot Mc Guckin announces candidacy in Killarney local electoral area
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost €1m for Kenmare, Listowel and Dingle
Groundbreaking new project shows violent, brutal and protracted Civil War in Kerry
Family of woman who died following childbirth in UHK re-traumatised by delays in HSE report
Over €175,000 announced for 8 least funded family resource centres in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus