The family of a woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry is being re-traumatised again and again by delays over a HSE report into her death.

That’s according to Kenmare solicitor Conor Murphy, acting on behalf of the family of Tatenda Mukwata, who died on April 21st 2022, over six hours after giving birth to a healthy baby, by caesarean section.

An inquest last September concluded the Zimbabwe-born woman, who had lived in direct provision in Kenmare with her three daughters, died by medical misadventure.

The HSE is conducting a review into Ms Mukwata’s death, which was originally due in January 2023, nine months after her death.

The inquest last September was told the HSE report, which is external to UHK, would be completed by October, but this did not happen.

A draft report was received by UHK General Manager Mary Fitzgerald in December, but it was not deemed acceptable and returned for consideration.

Subsequent deadlines set by the review team, by which the report was supposed to be available, have also been missed.

In the latest correspondence to the family, Ms Fitzgerald says she again cannot accept the report, on the principle of natural justice.

She writes that she has been assured of the factual accuracy of the report, but now awaits assurance that staff members, who participated in or are affected by the report, were allowed review it and provide feedback.

Ms Fitzgerald again apologised to the family and indicated the report would be available to the family on 11th May this year.

Solicitor Conor Murphy says the family has been let down yet again by the HSE.