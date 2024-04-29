Advertisement
Groundbreaking new project shows violent, brutal and protracted Civil War in Kerry

Apr 29, 2024 13:37 By radiokerrynews
A ground-breaking new project shows that Kerry suffered a particularly violent, brutal, and protracted civil war.

The Irish Civil War Fatalities Project, officially launched this morning by Minister Catherine Martin, has a digital database and interactive map of all combatant and civilian casualties during the Irish Civil War between 1922-1923.

It also includes a series of articles by renowned scholars and historians, including Kerry’s Owen O’Shea, to contextualise the conflict in local areas.

The research shows spikes in deaths during the beginning of the war, as well as during the peak of guerrilla war in autumn 1922 and again with reprisals during March 1923.

The project is available to view online.

