Dermot Mc Guckin announces candidacy in Killarney local electoral area

Apr 29, 2024 13:39 By radiokerrynews
Dermot Mc Guckin from Fossa has announced that he is running in the Killarney local electoral area as an independent.

The Dublin native is a tour guide and taxi driver in Killarney.

He says his top three priorities are housing, transport and business.

He says he hopes to bring better conditions and a fairer society for the working class of Killarney.

He also says he is a long-time member of Sinn Féin and that his decision to run an independent is "in no way a reflection on the Sinn Fein Party".

