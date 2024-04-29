Dermot Mc Guckin announces candidacy in Killarney local electoral area

Dermot Mc Guckin from Fossa has announced that he is running in the Killarney local electoral area as an independent.

The Dublin native is a tour guide and taxi driver in Killarney.

He says his top three priorities are housing, transport and business.

He says he hopes to bring better conditions and a fairer society for the working class of Killarney.

He also says he is a long-time member of Sinn Féin and that his decision to run an independent is "in no way a reflection on the Sinn Fein Party".