Almost half of Kerry IFA's executive have been removed from their positions.

The development followed a meeting of the Irish Farmers Association's national council yesterday.

Eight of the 17 officers on the Kerry executive refused to sign a declaration that they would accept all the IFA's rules and decisions, including past decisions.

Following years of disharmony within Kerry IFA, the national body decided it is necessary for all officers to accept the organisation's decisions, rules and codes.

It asked all officers on the Kerry executive to sign a certificate declaring their acceptance.

Nine officers did; eight did not.

These eight officers were invited to the IFA's national council meeting in Dublin yesterday, however none attended.

Instead, a motion relieving the eight of their rolls was adopted.

Radio Kerry has learned that any such officer, wishing to stand for election in the future can do so, on the condition they sign this declaration, and follow the IFA's standard nomination procedure.

At yesterday's national IFA meeting, it was decided, from now on anyone putting themselves forward for election as an officer in any of the 29 executives nationwide will need to sign this commitment.

A spokesperson for the IFA said the national president of the IFA, Francie Gorman, told yesterday's meeting that the council's decision was "About the future of Kerry IFA and getting it back up and running".

All counties must hold their AGM before the end of March, but because of acrimony within the Kerry branch, its AGM was granted an extension to the end of June.

Those wishing to stand for election at the upcoming Kerry AGM will need to sign the new declaration as part of their nomination process.