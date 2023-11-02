Advertisement
Kerry IFA chair hopeful rifts will be resolved

Nov 2, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry IFA chair hopeful rifts will be resolved
The chair of Kerry IFA is hopeful that rifts within the farming organisation in this county will be resolved.

The Irish Farmers’ Association national returning officer said no presidential and deputy presidential debates would be held in Kerry.

This is because of concerns the meeting might be disrupted.

The hustings had been arranged for October 9th but were cancelled because of an email which purported to be from Kerry IFA.

The farming organisation says it was not issued by Kerry IFA.

The meeting was due to be rescheduled but this will not take place now as the IFA, at national level, was concerned it might be disrupted.

Kenny Jones is chair of Kerry IFA.

Mary Fleming represents Kerry, along with Kenny Jones, on the IFA’s governing body, its national council.

She says she’s called for mediation and has called on national IFA leaders to come to Kerry.

She says you have to have a democratic process at meetings, where people are free to express their opinions.

Casting of ballots to elect a new IFA president and deputy president starts on Monday; the counting of votes will take place on December 12th.

