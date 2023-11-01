No IFA election hustings in Kerry

The chair of Kerry IFA has confirmed the organisation won’t hold any hustings in Kerry ahead of its presidential and deputy presidential elections.

Kenny Jones says the Irish Farmers’ Association at a national level decided not to hold the meeting because of concerns it might be disrupted.

Kerry IFA chair Kenny Jones says he believes the hustings should have gone ahead but appreciates the IFA’s national returning officer had to make a call.

Advertisement

The original date of the meeting was October 9th but it was cancelled because of an email which purported to be from Kerry IFA.

The farming organisation says it was not issued by Kerry IFA.

The counting of votes to elect a new president and deputy president of the IFA will take place on December 12th.

Advertisement

Casting of ballots will start from next Monday, November 6th.