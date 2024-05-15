Kerry County Council says the money allocated in its budget for the Rose of Tralee this year is provisionally assigned to host the streets festival, Féile Thrá Lí.

Féile Thrá Lí was first held last year at the same time as the Rose of Tralee, and it involved events on the streets of the town.

These events traditionally were organised and paid for by the Rose of Tralee, which announced last year it was pulling out of the management of these events.

It comes as the council also confirmed it did not pay any money to the Rose of Tralee company in 2023.

The Rose of Tralee did not reply to queries from Radio Kerry.

Kerry County Council had paid an annual contribution to the Rose of Tralee of €120,000 in previous years, which was agreed and voted for in the council’s budget by elected members.

The council says this allocation was intended to support the delivery of the street entertainment elements of the festival.

Records released to Radio Kerry under FOI show that an invoice was sent from Kerry Rose Festival Ltd to the council in February of 2023, requesting the initial instalment of €50,000 be paid.

Kerry County Council has confirmed this invoice was never paid, and in May last year, the Rose of Tralee announced it had decided to pass the organisation of the street’s events back to Tralee town, but will provide support and advice.

The remaining €70,000 worth of the council’s contribution was also never paid, and the council has told Radio Kerry the allocated budget was redirected towards organising and delivering Féile Thrá Lí.

The council says this inaugural festival was a resounding success, and was a collaborative effort led by the council and in partnership with the Vintners, Tralee Chamber Alliance, and the broader business community.

In Kerry County Council’s budget meeting for 2024, the Chief Executive’s report noted that the council will maintain its support of €120,000 towards promoting the Rose Festival in August.

No events are currently announced for Tralee during the traditional festival week, and the council says the allocation for this year is provisionally assigned for hosting Féile Thrá Lí again this year, while no money has been paid to the Rose of Tralee committee this year.