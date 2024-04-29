Sustainable Tourism event to take place in Killarney

The Sustainable Tourism Network is hosting a networking event in Killarney on Wednesday.

It’ll take place in the Killarney Park Hotel and the focus is on sustainable tourism, community and collaboration.

This event will include a panel discussion featuring individuals from local tourism organisations, businesses and the community discussing their work and experience in the field of sustainable and regenerative tourism.

Advertisement

The panel comprises:

Louise Byrne, Sustainability, Sustainability Manager for the Killarney Park & The Ross

Caroline Boland, Director at Boland Marketing and consultant for the Dingle Peninsula Alliance

Advertisement

Oliver Kirwan, Co-Founder of Elite Events which runs the well-known Killarney Adventure Race, the Ring of Beara Cycle and Ride Dingle.

Topics for discussion will include sustainable tourism initiatives taking place right now in the region; how to protect Killarney National Park’s precious biodiversity; overtourism and how to balance the needs of locals with those of visitors while still offering a great tourism product.