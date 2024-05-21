Advertisement
New millionaire in Kerry as player wins top prize in Daily Millions draw

May 21, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has a new millionaire after a lucky player won the top prize in on of Sunday’s Daily Millions draws.

National Lottery headquarters says they winning ticket was sold in Lidl on the Limerick road in Killarney.

The lucky Kerry player won the Daily Million top prize in the 9pm draw on Sunday night.

The one million euro ticket was sold in Lidl in Killarney.

The lucky player has already made contact with National Lottery headquarters and arrangements are being made to collect their prize.

The National Lottery says there were four new millionaires in just three days following a big weekend of wins.

A Cork player won over a million euro in the Euromillions Ireland Only Raffle, while a player from Dublin won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of a €1 million.

Another player in Meath scooped the 2pm Daily Million draw top prize on Sunday.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Ruane says it was an unbelievable weekend, adding it’s the first time ever in National Lottery history that there’ve been two top prize winners of the Daily Million draw on the same day.

