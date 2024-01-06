Almost €4 million won by Kerry Lotto players in 2023

Almost €4 million (3,758,017) euro was been won by National Lottery players in Kerry in 2023.

Figures released by the National Lottery to Radio Kerry show their were six high tier jackpots won in the county this year.

The past 12 months saw three new millionaires in the county from National Lottery wins.

Almost €4 million euro was won in 2023 in high tier Lotto draws – these are sums above €15,000.

Three players in the county won €1 million each from Lotto Plus 1 draw; the first was in January, with the winning ticket sold in Country Store, Strand Street, Castlegregory.

The second winning ticket was bought in Murphy’s SuperValu in Kenmare at the end of July; while in September an online player in the County became the third millionaire winner.

The highest sum won in the main Lotto draw in the county, was just under €193,000 (€192,994), with the winning ticket sold in Garvey’s SuperValu in Dingle.

In February, over €65,000 (€65,023) was won in Telly Bingo, by a player who purchased their ticket in the Kilcummin Post Office.

Meanwhile, one lucky player won €500,000 in the Euromillions Plus draw in December. This ticket was bought at Tesco in the Square, Tralee.

Radio Kerry understands, from preliminary figures that 126 Local community groups, sports clubs and good causes in the county benefitted from €7.3 million from the National Lottery in 2023.