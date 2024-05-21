Rashford expected to be omitted from England Euros squad

Marcus Rashford is expected to be omitted from the England squad for Euro 2024.

Reports suggest the Manchester United attacker won't be included in the extended selection set to be named by manager Gareth Southgate later today.

Jordan Henderson and Ben Chilwell are also set to miss out.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton will receive first call-ups in a group which could feature over 30 players, before being cut to 26.

German World Cup winner Toni Kroos has announced he'll retire from professional football after Euro 2024.

The midfielder, who's 34, is likely to play his last game for Real Madrid when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley.

He's won that competition five times, once with Bayern Munich.

Scotland's Women's Euro 2025 qualifier with Israel next Friday will now be played without fans at Hampden Park

The Scottish FA says its operations team has been alerted to "planned disruptions" to the match in Glasgow.

Supporters who bought tickets will receive a full refund.