Sanita Puspure has missed out on a place at this summer's Olympic Games.

The Cork-based rower led the Women's Single Scull final at the qualification event in Switzerland with 250 metres to go, but eventually finished in fifth.

Only the top two advance to Paris later this year.

The Women's Four team did qualify after winning their final this morning, but Konan Pazzaia finished sixth in the Men's Single Scull.