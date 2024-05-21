Senator says councils need to take back control of waste disposal

Senator Marie Sherlock says councils need to take back control of waste refuse and disposal.
The Labour Party have a private member bill before the Seanad tomorrow afternoon calling for the re-municipalisation of waste services.
Senator Sherlock describes illegal dumping as a scourge and says the waste collection system is in need of reform.
She says the Labour party want to see local authorities including Kerry County Council given greater control of waste management in communities:
