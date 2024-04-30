Killorglin Rowers Shine in Weekend Rowing Events

In what proved to be an action-packed weekend, Killorglin rowers showcased their talent and determination at two prestigious events. Saturday saw the team excel at the Skibbereen Regatta, held amidst the tranquil waters of Inniscarra Lake in Farran Woods, while Sunday brought them to the European Coastal Rowing Championships Qualifier in Ringaskiddy.

Saturday's highlights included an outstanding performance by the Women’s Junior 16 quad comprising Sadbhb O’Sullivan, Fia O’Gorman, Freya Doyle, and Chloe O’Sullivan, expertly coxed by Kate McMahon. Dominating both heat and final races, they clinched victory over strong competition from Waterford, Tralee, Eniskillen, St. Michael’s, and Shannon.

Additional successes included 2nd and 3rd place finish for Sean and Liam in the Men’s J14 1x category, and noteworthy performances by Sadbhb O’Sullivan and Fia O’Gorman in the Women's J16 double, and Freya Doyle in various individual sculling races, as well as Noah O'Flaherty and Joe Horan in the Men's J16 double race.

Sunday brought different challenges, with Kieran McHugh narrowly missing out on automatic qualification to the final in the Men’s Club 2 single scull. However, the Women’s J15 quad, comprising of Kate McMahon, Ava O'Sullivan, Freya Doyle, Nadia Wysocka and coxed by Magda Draczynska secured a triumphant first-place finish, while Rory Barry and Sean O’Gorman showcased their skills in the MJ15 single sculls.

Meanwhile, Monika Dukarska displayed exceptional prowess in the Women’s Solo event at the European Coastal Rowing Championships Qualifier, securing her place to represent Ireland at the upcoming championships in Gdansk, Poland.

Sunday's endeavours at Ringaskiddy saw Sadbhb O’Sullivan impressively secure second place in the Women’s J18 solo, while Monika Dukarska secured first place in the Women’s Open Solo, earning her a coveted spot at the European Rowing Championships.

The weekend's success wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of all involved, including coaches, supporters, and volunteers. Special thanks to Brian O’Flaherty, Andrew Fitzgerland, John O’Sullivan, Kieran McHugh, and the parents for their invaluable support. Well done and thanks to Mike Fleming for preparing the crews and giving them this great opportunity to compete.