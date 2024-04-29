Advertisement
Over 11,700 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Apr 29, 2024
Over 11,700 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Over 11,700 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,300 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

11,746 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of March.

There are also another 2,308 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of March, show there are 10,808 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

There are 938 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of March.

