Advertisement
News

Research predicts majority of new homes in Kerry could be renovated vacant properties

May 15, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Research predicts majority of new homes in Kerry could be renovated vacant properties
Share this article

Refurbished vacant homes could become the most common form of new home in Kerry this year.

That’s according to research by the Irish Hardware Association, which compared the type of new home delivered in Kerry last year, and the number of applications for the vacant property refurbishment grant.

The figures show 623 new homes were built in Kerry last year, and in January this year, there had been 379 applications for the grant to renovate vacant properties.

Advertisement

If these applications were all approved and constructed by the end of 2024, there would be more empty homes rejuvenated than new apartments, housing estates, or single houses built in Kerry this year.

CEO of the Irish Hardware Association, Martin Markey, says one issue with the grant is that local authorities are under-resourced in processing them.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

625 children awaiting psychology appointments and 122 on CAMHS waiting list in Kerry
Advertisement
Hopes works on Cahersiveen town will begin before year end after €6 million funding allocation
Council allocation for Rose of Tralee provisionally assigned to run Féile Thrá Lí
Advertisement

Recommended

Council allocation for Rose of Tralee provisionally assigned to run Féile Thrá Lí
625 children awaiting psychology appointments and 122 on CAMHS waiting list in Kerry
Hopes works on Cahersiveen town will begin before year end after €6 million funding allocation
Black Heifer is missing from the Caherlane, Abbeyfeale area
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus