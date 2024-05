Organisers of MayFest say the racing season got off to a great start in Killarney.

MayFest at Killarney Racecourse took place on from Sunday to yesterday and it kicked off the season.

Chairman of Killarney Races, Billy O’Sullivan said there was a real sense of community at the event with lots of families enjoying the facilities and top-class racing.

There are three more festivals to look forward to taking place in July, August and October.